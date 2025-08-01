Svyrydenko announces IMF mission visit to Kyiv at end of August

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko held talks with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. The parties discussed further cooperation.

The prime minister announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the Ukrainian team is currently working on the 2026 budget project.

"Together with our partners, we are seeking solutions to cover the country’s financial needs amid the war and continue reforms. We expect an IMF mission visit to Kyiv at the end of August. Ahead lie months of intensive work and negotiations. We count on support and uphold our commitments," Svyrydenko added.

