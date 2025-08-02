Enemy attacked Ukraine with 45 UAVs and 8 jet drones: air defense forces neutralized 45 air targets - Air Force

On the evening of August 1, Ukraine was attacked by 45 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones, as well as eight high-speed (jet) drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 45 air targets: 8 jet drones and 37 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Eight UAVs were recorded hitting five locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations," the military reported.

