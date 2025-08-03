1 out of 7 missiles and 60 out of 76 drones destroyed - Air Force

On the night of August 3, 2025, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 83 air strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the occupiers attacked Ukraine:

76 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of unmanned aerial vehicle simulators;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Bryansk region, Russian Federation;

5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region;

1 Kh-22 cruise missile from the airspace above the Black Sea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense forces manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 61 air targets:

- 60 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Consequences

Six missiles and 16 UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, with debris falling in two locations.