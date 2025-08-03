NATO considers deploying allied corps in Estonia

The Estonian Ministry of Defense has announced that NATO may decide to deploy a German-Dutch corps of allied forces on Estonian territory.

When will this happen?

If the decision is approved, the city of Pärnu will become the base for the corps. This is expected to happen within the current year.

According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, this is an important part of NATO's broader strategic plan, which covers an area of responsibility that includes the Baltic region.

The location of the facility involves the creation of infrastructure for 100–200 people: headquarters buildings, technical premises, and necessary communications.

Involvement of Estonian military personnel

"This will affect not only our allies who perform command functions, but also Estonian military personnel, including conscripts. This is a strategically significant step for the Defense Forces," Pevkur said.

Why Pärnu?

Pärnu is considered a suitable location due to its well-developed logistics: it has a port, an airport, a railway, a highway, and is close to Riga.

Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkränius noted that the return of the Defense Forces to Pärnu would bring significant benefits to the city.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense plans to allocate €17 million for the construction of infrastructure for the corps.

Earlier, it was reported that NATO is looking for ways to protect infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.