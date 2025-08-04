Zelenskyy appoints Anatolii Kryvonozhko as commander of Air Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko as the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consist of thousands of our people who keep Ukrainian skies truly Ukrainian. These are professional military personnel, technical teams, involved experts, and volunteers, a large and patriotic community defending Ukraine. This includes our combat aviation, surface-to-air missile forces, and radio-technical troops. These are the three main components of the security of Ukrainian airspace. One of our greatest collective achievements is that Ukraine did not allow Russians to dominate its skies, and this is an extraordinary feat—heroism, dedication, and professionalism of many of our people," the president emphasized.

As Zelenskyy noted, the Air Forces are implementing a 20-year development strategy for Ukraine’s aviation.

This year, "Mirage" jets have already arrived in Ukraine and are being deployed. The Ukrainian fleet of F-16s has expanded. Priorities have been set for integrating foreign equipment into the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The main goal of transforming Ukrainian aviation is to provide the country with a strong and modern air component of the Defense Forces, which will effectively be part of NATO forces and one of the strongest in Europe.

According to the president, almost all key information about Ukraine’s combat aviation is classified, and understandably so. Although there is much to be proud of, most details remain undisclosed. However, the progress Ukrainian aviation has made during the years of full-scale war is truly unprecedented, proving that the skill of our personnel and their ability to carry out extremely complex tasks is exemplary.

"Today, I have appointed Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko as commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

What is known about Kryvonozhko?

Since 2015, Anatolii Kryvonozhko has commanded the "Center" Air Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to that, from 2006 to 2008, he served as commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

He holds the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Gold Star," as well as the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 2nd and 3rd classes, and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.