3 065 17
Kellogg to visit Ukraine ahead of Trump’s deadline for Putin – media
Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg is set to visit Ukraine in the coming days.
This was reported by Kyiv Post, via Censor.NET.
"The visit comes amid the rapidly approaching deadline set by the president for a peace agreement with Russia. News of Kellogg’s expected trip coincides with the planned visit to Russia by Steve Witkoff, another Trump envoy," the publication writes.
Earlier, Donald Trump stated that his special envoy Steve Witkoff may travel to Russia on Wednesday or Thursday, August 6 or 7, at Russia’s request.
Recall that Trump shortened Russia’s deadline to end the war against Ukraine to 10 days, starting from July 29.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password