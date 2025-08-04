Prosecutor General’s Office opens case against Energy Customs head Komar over possible illegal enrichment – Kravchenko

The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened a criminal case regarding possible illegal enrichment of Anatolii Komar, head of the Energy Customs Department of the State Customs Service.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said this in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"The case was opened under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment - ed.)," the Prosecutor General said.

Kravchenko added that the case has been assigned to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) according to jurisdiction.

According to Radio Svoboda, the SBI has already requested the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) to conduct a lifestyle audit of Anatolii Komar.

What preceded it?

It is worth noting that earlier, "Schemes" (a Radio Svoboda project) reported on a 70 million hryvnia mansion built by the family of the head of the Energy Customs Department during the war. The investigation highlighted the luxurious lifestyle of the high-ranking customs official’s family, who, after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, built a mansion in an elite Kyiv suburb worth 70 million hryvnias. The official himself drives a premium Mercedes S-Class, and his daughter studies at a paid program at Royal College in London.

On Monday, August 4, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko ordered an investigation into the facts, including those presented in journalistic investigations concerning Anatoliy Komar, head of the Energy Customs Department of Ukraine.

On the same day, Anatoliy Komar was temporarily suspended from his duties.

