Zelenskyy: Frontline enterprises may increase the percentage of employees granted mobilization exemption

The government will consider increasing the percentage of employees granted mobilization exemption at enterprises located and operating directly in frontline and border areas.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of business, volunteer and veteran communities, as well as schools and universities in Kharkiv, the Office of the President reported, citing Censor.NET.

It was noted that the head of state discussed pressing issues with the Kharkiv community representatives, including support for the economy in frontline and border territories.

"The President noted that the government will consider increasing the percentage of employees granted mobilization exemption at enterprises located and operating directly in frontline and border areas," the statement reads.

The government will also work on a mechanism to raise salaries for teachers, medical workers, and public officials in these regions.

Additionally, plans include introducing insurance for local businesses and guaranteeing the down payment on mortgages in frontline and border areas.

The meeting also specifically addressed support for veterans, volunteers, and their families, payment for consumed energy resources by heat supply companies, and the restructuring of gas debts.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy announced that he expects a report from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on an action plan for border territories.

