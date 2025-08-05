29 out of 46 enemy UAVs destroyed – Air Forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 5, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with 46 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various decoy drones, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The drones were launched from four directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The ballistic missile was launched from Bryansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Forces.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and drone systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Preliminary data as of 08:00 a.m. indicate that air defense systems shot down or suppressed 29 enemy Shahed UAVs and various decoy drones in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

Seventeen UAV strikes were recorded in the eastern direction, one ballistic missile impact, as well as the fall of debris from downed drones in three locations in the southern and northeastern directions.

Read more: Enemy attacked with 162 drones and Kinzhal missile, 161 UAVs neutralized – Air Forces