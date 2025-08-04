Enemy attacked with 162 drones and Kinzhal missile, 161 UAVs neutralized – Air Forces

On the night of August 4, 2025, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with 162 Shahed attack drones and various types of decoy UAVs, as well as an aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces Command press center.

The air assault was countered by aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units, UAV systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defenses perform?

Preliminary data as of 11:30 shows that air defenses shot down or suppressed 161 enemy Shahed drones and decoy UAVs of various types across northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

"One UAV was confirmed hit, with debris falling at nine locations in Odesa and Kyiv regions," the Air Forces explained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported Shahed attacks on Kyiv region. Over 20 targets were intercepted. Buildings in Boryspil district were damaged.