Russian army occupies Popiv Yar in Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian occupiers captured Popiv Yar and advanced in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy occupied Popiv Yar (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and also advanced near Toretsk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Shcherbynivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Voskresenka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and Poltavka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
