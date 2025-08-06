7 107 31
Trump will make a statement in the Oval Office today - White House
Today, 6 August 2025, at about 11:30 p.m. Kyiv time, US President Donald Trump will deliver a statement in the Oval Office.
According to Censor.NET, the White House announced this in a statement on the President's schedule.
What exactly Trump will talk about has not yet been specified.
As a reminder, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff has already arrived in Russia. The day before, Trump announced a meeting between his team and the Russians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password