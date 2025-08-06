ENG
News Trump statements
Trump will make a statement in the Oval Office today - White House

Donald Trump

Today, 6 August 2025, at about 11:30 p.m. Kyiv time, US President Donald Trump will deliver a statement in the Oval Office.

According to Censor.NET, the White House announced this in a statement on the President's schedule.

What exactly Trump will talk about has not yet been specified.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Trump: they discussed ending the war, sanctions against Russia, and defence cooperation

As a reminder, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff has already arrived in Russia. The day before, Trump announced a meeting between his team and the Russians.

