Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India in response to its continued purchases of Russian oil.

This is stated on the White House website, Censor.NET reports.

The tariff rate will apply to goods entering the U.S. market starting at 12:01 a.m. 21 days after the order’s publication.

The order states that if India takes "retaliatory measures" against the United States in response, Trump may amend the order.

The Trump administration also warned that similar tariffs could be imposed on other countries that directly or indirectly buy oil from Russia.

The document notes that the U.S. government will monitor whether any other country is purchasing oil from Russia.

Recall that earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% tariff on imports from India starting August 1, 2025, as the country is one of the largest importers of Russian oil.

Subsequently, Trump stated that he would significantly increase tariffs against India for the resale of Russian oil.