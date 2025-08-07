Meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin depends on whether Ukraine and Russia can reconcile their positions -Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained what determines the possibility of a meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin.

According to him, Steve Witkoff had a productive meeting in Russia, where they discussed certain ideas on how to "end this war".

After receiving this information, Trump held talks with European leaders and told them about what had happened at the talks.

"We'll have talks with our European allies as well as with the Ukrainians over the next few days to see what progress we can make on this. And then, hopefully, if things continue to move forward, there will be an opportunity for the President to meet with Vladimir Putin and President Zelenskyy very soon, hopefully in the near future, but obviously a lot of things have to happen before that happens," the secretary of state said.

Rubio believes that a meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin could be held if the positions of Ukraine and Russia can be brought closer together to the point where they are acceptable to both sides.

The head of the State Department believes that it is necessary to bring the positions of the two sides closer together so that Trump, as the ultimate mediator, can achieve a result.

As a reminder, Marco Rubio said that territorial issues will be key to ending the war in Ukraine.

According to media reports, Trump instructed his team to quickly prepare meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.

