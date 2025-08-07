Air defense eliminated 89 enemy UAVs out of 112 - Air Force. ІНФОГРАФІКА

On the night of August 7, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from different directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, east, and center of the country.

Twenty-three UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at three locations.

