Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed drones – Air Force
On the evening of August 7, Russian forces launched Shaheds at Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones:
- A new group of Shaheds from Russia’s Bryansk region is heading toward northern Sumy and Chernihiv regions!
- UAVs in northern Poltava region are on course toward Myrhorod.
