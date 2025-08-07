ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed drones – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of August 7, Russian forces launched Shaheds at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones:

  • A new group of Shaheds from Russia’s Bryansk region is heading toward northern Sumy and Chernihiv regions!
  • UAVs in northern Poltava region are on course toward Myrhorod.

