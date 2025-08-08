Russian forces have advanced in Serebryansky Forest, Zelenyi Hai and near Dachne - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupants are making progress in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Dnipro regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has advanced in Serebryansky forestry, Zelenyi Hai and near Dachne," the report says.
