Ukraine is not going to evict every Russian, and Russia is not going to Kyiv. There will be some "land swaps" - Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham said that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would provide for "some land swaps".

"I want to be honest with you, Ukraine is not going to evict every Russian, and Russia is not going to Kyiv, so there will be some land swaps at the end," the Republican said.

Graham noted that any land "exchanges" can only take place "after you have security guarantees to Ukraine to prevent Russia from doing this again."

"You need to tell Putin what happens if he does it a third time," the senator said, recalling the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Asked during the interview whether it was the right move for Trump to hold a summit with Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire, Graham said he was "very okay" with the meeting, adding that he hoped Zelenskyy could be involved..

"You can’t end a war without talking. I do hope that Zelenskyy can be part of the process. I’ll leave that up to the White House," the US lawmaker added.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, said that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

