Ukraine eliminates 59 enemy UAVs out of 71 - Air Force

Since the evening of 10 August, the Russian army has attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. The drones were launched from several directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08.00 a.m., air defence shot down/suppressed 59 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south and east of the country.

12 UAVs were shot down in 6 locations, and the downed (wreckage) fell down in 1 location.

