Peace deal may recognise that Russia de facto controls part of Ukraine’s territory - Rutte

The future peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation may state that Russia de facto controls part of the territory of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this on ABC News, Censor.NET reports citing "European Pravda".

"When it comes to full-scale negotiations, and let’s hope that Friday will be an important step in that process. ... It will be about territory. It will be, of course, about security guarantees, but also about the absolute need to acknowledge that Ukraine decides on its own future, that Ukraine has to be a sovereign nation, deciding on its own geopolitical future -- of course having no limitations to its own military troop levels. And for NATO, to have no limitations on our presence on the eastern flank," Rutte added.

The NATO chief also acknowledged the reality that Russia is in control of some of Ukraine's prewar territory.

"The question will be how to go forward past a ceasefire, including what it means in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.

"When it comes to this whole issue of territory, when it comes to acknowledging, for example, maybe in a future deal that Russia is controlling de facto, factually some of the territory of Ukraine, it has to be effectual recognition, and not a political de jure recognition," Rutte noted.

Earlier, he also said that Ukraine would receive weapons regardless of the meeting between Trump and Putin. As a reminder, the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.