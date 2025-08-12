"Ammunition plant in Ukraine has not been completed due to bureaucracy," - Rheinmetall

Currently, the pace of construction of the ammunition plant in Ukraine is not moving as fast as we would like.

This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger during the presentation of the company's six-month report, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

As noted, Rheinmetall's German plant in Unterlüß with a capacity of 350,000 shells per year is already being prepared for technical launch, while the Ukrainian plant is still under construction.

"The first contract from the Ukrainian side has been signed. So far, I am not satisfied with the pace of work, but the reason is not just us. You know that we are building a new plant, and we started in Ukraine at about the same time as in Germany. In Germany, we are ready, but in Ukraine, we are not yet. Unfortunately, the level of bureaucracy in Ukraine is very high, and I am not happy about that," he said.

"But there is a positive side: now they want to double the capacity of the first plant. This is good news. Another plus is that they are ready to move on and increase production, but they lack funding," Papperger added.

As reported the day before, Rheinmetall plans to double the production of 155-mm shells at its future plant in Ukraine.