ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12347 visitors online
News Result of the work of the air force
573 16

Air defence eliminates 36 enemy drones out of 48 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 12 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones and 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy launched the drones from Bryansk, Millerovo and Shatalovo. The missiles were launched from Voronezh and Bryansk regions.

"Sumy and Donetsk regions were attacked with strike UAVs, and Chernihiv region was attacked with missiles. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the statement said.

The military noted that as of 09.00 a.m., air defence had shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. 12 UAVs and 3 missiles hit at 7 locations.

Read more: Ukraine eliminates 59 enemy UAVs out of 71 - Air Force

Результат роботи ППО 12 серпня

Author: 

drone (1916) Anti-aircraft warfare (1636) Air forces (1634) ballistic missiles (242)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 