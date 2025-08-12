Air defence eliminates 36 enemy drones out of 48 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 12 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones and 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy launched the drones from Bryansk, Millerovo and Shatalovo. The missiles were launched from Voronezh and Bryansk regions.

"Sumy and Donetsk regions were attacked with strike UAVs, and Chernihiv region was attacked with missiles. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the statement said.

The military noted that as of 09.00 a.m., air defence had shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. 12 UAVs and 3 missiles hit at 7 locations.

