Brigades will receive UAH 7 million for each battalion operating on contact line - Shmyhal

Following the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's meeting, it was decided to increase the amount of direct funding for brigades for procurement.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, this will give combat units more opportunities to meet their needs on their own.

"Funding will increase in accordance with the number of battalions performing combat missions. For each brigade, this means additional tens of millions of hryvnias. On the instructions of the President, each brigade will now receive UAH 7 million for each battalion operating on the frontline. This means more drones and other necessary equipment," the statement said.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Defence also held an operational meeting of the budget commission, which redistributed funds to increase funding for battalions currently operating at the frontline.

"The task is to transfer the funds as quickly as possible," Shmyhal concluded.

