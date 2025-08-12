Concessions to aggressor only increase its appetite - Tsahkna

Ukraine should have the freedom to choose its own path, including the possibility of joining NATO and the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing ERR, this was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

He stressed that the current situation is similar to the history of the Munich Agreement of 1938, when the interests of small countries were ignored.

"We must not allow this mistake to be repeated. If we accept the aggression today, we will only encourage new similar actions," Tsahkna warned.

The Minister assured that Estonia will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine, including pressure on Russia through additional sanctions and military aid.

"Ukraine can be assured of our firm support on the path to a just and sustainable peace," Tsahkna said.

As a reminder, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda stressed that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine should be based on the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

