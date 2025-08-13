Apartments in elite residential complex registered to his grandmother, Rolex and Cartier watches for his wife, and almost empty declaration: Bihus.Info found out how new prosecutor of Zakarpattia, Patskan, lives. VIDEO

The newly appointed head of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Myroslav Patskan, has an almost empty declaration, but lives in luxury real estate registered to the grandmother of the prosecutor's wife.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

Family ties and the appointment of the head of the Zakarpattia Prosecutor's Office

The new Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Myroslav Patskan as the head of the Transcarpathian regional prosecutor's office in July this year.

He has previously worked in prosecutor's offices in various regions: he was the prosecutor of Irpin, deputy prosecutor of Rivne region, first deputy prosecutor of the Zhytomyr region, and in 2021 moved to the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region. His last position before his promotion was first deputy head of the Boryspil Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Patskan's father-in-law is Vasyl Smityukh, the former head of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, who was previously featured in a journalistic investigation into the carve-up. Smityukh was also caught drunk driving the car of his brother, Party of Regions MP Hryhoriy Smityukh.

Until recently, the prosecutor's father was the head of the Uzhhorod Tax Inspectorate, and now he is the deputy head.

Almost empty declaration and luxury real estate of relatives

Journalists note that Patskan himself has only a 2023 Toyota Camry in his declaration and has previously invested in an unfinished building in Kyiv, which is currently on hold.

However, his father-in-law and mother-in-law own a 700 sq m house in the prestigious Kozyn near Kyiv, and the prosecutor's parents live in a 450 sq m house in Uzhhorod.

According to the declaration, the Patskans live in two apartments in a prestigious residential complex in Pechersk in Kyiv. The journalists learned that these apartments are registered in the name of the wife's grandmother.

According to the head of the Zakarpattia prosecutor's office, his wife's grandmother had previously sold her old apartment in Kyiv to invest in two newer ones, where the prosecutor's family later moved in. The journalists found out that the grandmother had received this old apartment as a gift only a month before it was sold.

Wife's undeclared Rolex and Cartier

While checking his biography, journalists drew attention to the Instagram page of an Uzhhorod branded clothing store owned by the prosecutor's wife, Natalia Patskan.

In the photo, where Natalia Patskan advertises goods, she shows two watches similar to Rolex Datejust and Cartier, costing at least $8,000 each, as well as a ring similar to Cartier, which can cost up to $11,000.

Interestingly, none of this jewellery is listed in Patskan's declaration.

In a commentary to journalists, Patskan said that these jewellery pieces are simply similar to well-known brands and were brought from China.

"This is factory China, which looks like well-known brands," the official said.

At the same time, after journalists asked Patskan, some of the photos of his wife showing off the expensive watch and ring disappeared from the boutique's Instagram page.

Read more here:

We would like to remind you that the Bihus.Info investigation also states that relatives of the new Vinnytsia Region Prosecutor Oleh Tkalenko purchased several properties in Kyiv worth over a million dollars during his time at the Kyiv Region Prosecutor's Office.

See also: Relatives of the new Vinnytsia regional prosecutor Tkalenko, whom Tatarov invited to his birthday party, bought real estate in Kyiv worth more than $1 million - Bihus.info. VIDEO