Only pressure can force Russia to agree to ceasefire - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that only pressure on Russia can force it to agree to a ceasefire and the beginning of a lasting peace.

He announced this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

The minister noted that Russia had launched a record number of bombs, missiles, and drones on Ukraine instead of seeking peace. They caused record casualties among civilians.

"Russia has demonstrated its goal – to gain a better position through bombing, rather than striving for peace.

Strong pressure is the only way to force Russia to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and start building a just and lasting peace in Europe," Tsahkna added.

