Only pressure can force Russia to agree to ceasefire - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that only pressure on Russia can force it to agree to a ceasefire and the beginning of a lasting peace.
He announced this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
The minister noted that Russia had launched a record number of bombs, missiles, and drones on Ukraine instead of seeking peace. They caused record casualties among civilians.
"Russia has demonstrated its goal – to gain a better position through bombing, rather than striving for peace.
Strong pressure is the only way to force Russia to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and start building a just and lasting peace in Europe," Tsahkna added.
