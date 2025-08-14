Countries of "Coalition of the Willing" must be ready to deploy troops in Ukraine - Nauseda

Countries that have joined the "Coalition of the Willing" must be prepared to deploy armed forces to ensure security in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT, this was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda after a virtual meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" held on August 13.

"We must be ready to deploy forces to ensure security in Ukraine as soon as the conditions are right," Nauseda said.

He added that Lithuania is ready to contribute to the joint forces by providing military personnel and military training facilities.

According to Nauseda, Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been going on for four years, has a significant impact on the security situation throughout Europe, so efforts to end the fighting are welcome, but only on terms that are favorable to Ukraine and Europe.

The President of Lithuania emphasized the importance of not resolving the issue of peace without Ukraine's participation, which is why President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must also take part in future meetings.

Nauseda noted that it is impossible to demand that Ukraine surrender its territories, and such a demand cannot be a precondition for a ceasefire.

"A comprehensive ceasefire without preconditions is the most important condition before any real negotiations can begin," he added.

