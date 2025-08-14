Over 20,000 civilians are in zone of active hostilities in Donetsk region

More than 20,000 civilians remain in the active combat zone in the Donetsk region, which includes 18 communities.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced at an online briefing by Dmytro Petlin, head of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense of the Donetsk RMA's Department of Operational Duty Service, Communications, Alerting, and Public Information.

"As for communities classified as active combat zones, there are just over 20,000 people remaining there. Of these, 82 are children in the Lyman municipal community," Petlin said.

He also reminded that 18 communities in the region are located in the zone of active combat operations.

More than 1,262,000 civilians have been evacuated from the territory of the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, of whom 194,500 are children and about 47,000 are persons with disabilities.

It is reported that over the past week, more than 8,400 people, including 460 children, have been evacuated.

In total, 242,700 civilians remain in the territory controlled by the government, including about 18,000 children, Petlin added.

