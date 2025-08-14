2 811 7
Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of 14 August, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
"There is still a threat of enemy UAVs for Sumy and Chernihiv regions and the north-eastern part of Kyiv region," the statement said.
Update on UAVs movement
- UAVs in the north-east of Chernihiv region (border with Sumy region), heading west;
- New UAV groups in the east of Sumy region, heading west and south.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password