ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4309 visitors online
News Attack of drones
2 811 7

Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)

shaheds

On the evening of 14 August, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"There is still a threat of enemy UAVs for Sumy and Chernihiv regions and the north-eastern part of Kyiv region," the statement said.

Update on UAVs movement

  • UAVs in the north-east of Chernihiv region (border with Sumy region), heading west;
  • New UAV groups in the east of Sumy region, heading west and south.

Watch more: SSU drones struck Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan. VIDEO

Author: 

Air forces (1635) Shahed (842) war in Ukraine (3484)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 