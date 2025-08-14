Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 14 August, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"There is still a threat of enemy UAVs for Sumy and Chernihiv regions and the north-eastern part of Kyiv region," the statement said.

Update on UAVs movement

UAVs in the north-east of Chernihiv region (border with Sumy region), heading west;

New UAV groups in the east of Sumy region, heading west and south.

