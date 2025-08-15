Starting today, some Ukrainian refugees in US face deportation - WSJ

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians who fled the war to the US will begin to lose their legal protection on August 15. This will make them vulnerable to arrest and deportation.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, as relayed by Censor.NET.

The publication notes that this refers to 120,000 Ukrainians who have sought refuge in the US in recent years.

This applies to citizens who arrived in the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program, a temporary legal mechanism created by the Biden administration.

They were granted two-year renewable status, known as humanitarian parole, on the condition that they find a private American sponsor to take them in.

The Biden administration has created this program as a quick way to resettle Ukrainians, as the traditional refugee admission system in the US can take years.

At the same time, there is a downside to this: all participants in the program have been granted temporary status, which makes them vulnerable if the program ends. Also, if the government wants to arrest them, it has their home addresses on file.

When Donald Trump took office, he shut down the program and stopped issuing extensions for people whose work permits were expiring.

Approximately 250,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine program.

Those who arrived before August 16, 2023, are still protected by another program—temporary protected status. However, approximately 120,000 citizens who arrived after that date will become illegal immigrants in the US once their humanitarian permits expire.

