At current pace, it will take 4.4 years for Russia to seize 4 regions of Ukraine that Putin is talking about - British intelligence

Based on the pace of Russia's advance on the battlefield in 2025, it will take Russian troops approximately 4.4 years to capture 100% of the territory of four Ukrainian regions (Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson).

This was stated by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom with reference to intelligence data, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Analysts, based on the data of Russia's average daily losses in 2025, believe that "another 4.4 years of war will lead to approximately 1,930,000 additional casualties among the Russian military (killed and wounded)."

It is noted that this number is in addition to the approximately 1,060,000 casualties Russia has likely already suffered since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including around 250,000 dead or missing (presumed dead).

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with record number of drones in July - about 6200 UAVs launched - British intelligence