Putin-Trump talks could last 6-7 hours, - Peskov

The Kremlin has said that the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska could last 6-7 hours in total.

This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Peskov said that the talks between the Kremlin head and the US president could last 6-7 hours in total.

He also clarified that the leaders' face-to-face meeting will be held with the participation of assistants.

As a reminder, the meeting between the US and Russian leaders will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the issue of "territorial swaps" between Ukraine and Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the summit in Alaska.

