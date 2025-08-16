Trump after meeting with Putin: War could end with "territorial concessions" and certain security guarantees from US

US President Donald Trump said that during talks in Alaska, he and Vladimir Putin had effectively agreed on a possible end to the war through a "territorial exchange" and security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to CNN, Trump made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

Responding to questions about the occupation of Ukrainian territory and territorial concessions, Trump noted that this was discussed at the meeting with Putin.

"These are the issues we discussed, and these are the issues on which we basically agreed. In fact, I think we agreed on a lot. I can say that the meeting was warm," he said.

He called Putin a "strong guy" and "very tough," and said the meeting was positive.

"I think we are quite close to the end. And look, Ukraine has to agree to this," he said.

Read more: Trump: Agreement to end war depends on Zelenskyy

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator.