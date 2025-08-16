Putin and Trump have tentatively agreed to halt air strikes - Economist journalist

During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, a preliminary agreement was reached to cease air strikes between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll on social media X, citing his own sources.

"We believe that the sky will give signals about the preliminary results of these negotiations. Next week will be interesting," the journalist quotes an anonymous source.

Also remind that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.