ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8218 visitors online
News Hostilities in Kharkiv region Fightings in Kramatorsk direction
7 196 14

Russian forces have occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near Lozova and Popiv Yar - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near Lozova in the Kharkiv region. The invaders also advanced near Popov Yar in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zelenyi Hai and also advanced near Lozova and Popovyi Yar," the statement said.

maps

maps

maps

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russia shelled 13 settlements, one person wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

Donetsk region (4291) Kharkivska region (894) Kramatorskyy district (471) Izyumskyy district (81) Lozivskyy district (11) Lozova (2) Zelenyy Hay (1) Popiv Yar (6) DeepState (216)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 