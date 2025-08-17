Russian forces have occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near Lozova and Popiv Yar - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near Lozova in the Kharkiv region. The invaders also advanced near Popov Yar in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports .
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zelenyi Hai and also advanced near Lozova and Popovyi Yar," the statement said.
