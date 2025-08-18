Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure of Sumy community with ballistic missiles: there is damage

On Sunday evening, 17 August, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community. Preliminary, it was a ballistic missile. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there is damage. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the official said.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 17 August, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles.

