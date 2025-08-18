Russian attack on Kharkiv: entire family killed

During the night attack on Kharkiv on 18 August, an entire family was probably killed: mother, father, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, 16-year-old son and their grandmother.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Police Investigation Department, Serhii Bolvinov.

He noted that five shaheds hit the apartment building from different directions at once.

"A whole family was killed in an apartment on the fifth floor. A man and his wife, a 16-year-old boy and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister. We already have information that their grandmother had come to visit them the day before. The woman's body was also found under the rubble, and we are identifying her by DNA," Bolvinov said.

He added that the rescue operation is ongoing.

As previously reported, in the morning of 18 August, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". A hit was recorded in the Industrial district. 7 people were killed, including two children. Another 20 people were injured, including 6 children.

