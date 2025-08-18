"Shahed" strikes on house in Kharkiv: terror in its purest form. VIDEO

Russian occupiers struck a building in Kharkiv with five "shaheds" early in the morning.

The video of the Russian strikes was released by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The attack on the residential building was targeted - five enemy 'shaheds' entered it from different sides and hit people who were sleeping peacefully at five in the morning.



Terror in its purest form. Terror that has no explanation or justification," he said.

As a reminder, on 18 August, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv, resulting in 7 dead, including two children, and 20 injured.

See more: Consequences of morning enemy strike on Industrial district of Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS