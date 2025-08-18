Trump on meeting at White House: Never had so many European leaders here at same time

US President Donald Trump commented on the meeting with European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will take place on August 18.

He reported this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European leaders here at the same time. A great honor for America!!! Let's see what the results will be???" the message reads.

Recall that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18.

According to media reports, Vice President Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and other advisers will also be present at the meeting.