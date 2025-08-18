Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia was hit: Pumping through Druzhba has been stopped

In the Tambov region of Russia, the Nikolskoye oil pumping station was hit.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

The strike was carried out by unmanned aerial systems in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at the facility. Oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped. The Nikolskoye oil pumping station is part of the Russian Federation's economic infrastructure and is used to supply the occupying forces of the Russian aggressor," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "striking" an oil pipeline.

