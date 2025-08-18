First echelons of Russian equipment for joint exercises arrive in Belarus

The first convoys of Russian military equipment have arrived in Belarus to participate in joint exercises, but the situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged.

According to Censor.NET, citing NV, this was announced on the air of the telethon Yedyny Novyny by State Border Service spokesman Colonel Andrii Demchenko.

He specified that no changes or active actions on the Belarusian side had been recorded on the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

At the same time, units of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service are closely monitoring the number of troops and equipment that Russia can transfer to Belarus, as this directly affects the level of threat to Ukraine, especially during the active phase of joint exercises, Demchenko said.

The active phase of the exercises, which will include command and staff training and logistics exercises, will take place from September 12 to 16. According to the State Border Service, armored vehicles will be involved during this period, but their numbers will remain small.

"The preparatory stage is currently underway, and the first echelons have already arrived in Belarus. I would like to note that this is a small number of Russian equipment and personnel that have been transferred to Belarus," Demchenko said.

He stressed that despite this, Ukraine cannot afford to relax, because as long as Belarus supports Russia, the threat from its territory remains real.

To this end, defensive preparations are being stepped up on the border with Belarus, in particular, the most threatening areas covering the entire border line from Volyn to Chernihiv are being mined.

Earlier, the State Border Service reported that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises planned for September could lead to an increased threat of demonstrative actions by Russia near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first echelon of Russian military personnel and equipment arrived in Belarus for the Zapad 2025 exercises.