Air defence eliminates 236 enemy targets out of 280 - Air Force
On the night of 19 August, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 270 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09.00 a.m., air defence shot down/suppressed 236 air targets:
- 230 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitation drones;
- 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
- 4 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
4 missiles and 40 UAVs hit 16 locations, and the downed (wreckage) fell at 3 locations
