Day in Donetsk region: five killed and eight wounded, 47 civilian objects destroyed. PHOTOS

shelling

Donetsk region came under Russian shelling during the day, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

In Pokrovsk district in Dobropillia, 1 person was killed, 3 others were wounded, 3 high-rise buildings, an administrative building and a shop were damaged.

In Kramatorsk district in Drobysheve, 3 outbuildings were damaged. In Sloviansk, a person was wounded and industrial buildings were destroyed. In Novodonetske, 1 person was killed, a multi-storey building and 7 private houses were damaged, and 1 more house was attacked by the Russians in Stepanivka. A multi-storey building was damaged in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were killed and 4 wounded, 7 multi-storey buildings, 19 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, a restaurant and a power line were damaged.

In the Bakhmut district of Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.

In total, the occupiers fired 32 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 3,860 people, including 183 children, were evacuated.

Russian Army (9817) shoot out (14421) Donetsk region (4301) Bakhmutskyy district (385) Kramatorskyy district (479) Pokrovskyy district (682)
