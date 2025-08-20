Lavrov does not confirm that Putin agreed to meet with Zelenskyy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Putin proposed raising the level of delegation heads in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

According to Lavrov, Putin "proposed not only to continue these talks, but also to consider raising the level of delegation heads." At the same time, Lavrov did not specify that this meant raising them to the level of heads of state.

"This fits into our proposal that, within this process, a separate track be devoted to political aspects of the settlement, alongside military and humanitarian ones," the Russian minister noted.

He added that "this idea was positively received by President Trump."

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov voiced a similar view, saying that Putin and Trump discussed the idea of "raising the level of representatives" at the talks on the Russia-Ukraine war. Ushakov did not clarify what he meant by raising the level of the meetings and did not mention the possibility of a leaders’ summit.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Putin had agreed to a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.