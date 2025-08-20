We will not send Polish soldiers to Ukraine - Kosiniak-Kamysz

The Polish government does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

This was stated by Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Censor.NET.

"We will not send Polish soldiers to Ukraine. This is the government's position not for a week, but for many months," he said.

According to him, Poland allegedly has other tasks, such as "protecting NATO's eastern flank" on the border between Poland and Belarus, as well as "providing infrastructure and logistics for a possible peacekeeping mission."

He also added that the country's "allies" allegedly understand Poland's position on refusing to send troops to Ukraine after the possible end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with the defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom about Poland's role in "ensuring a possible allied mission" in Ukraine. According to him, the commanders of the French and British armies, "who have taken on the organization of the 'coalition of the willing' philosophy, understand Poland's role well."