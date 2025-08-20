ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7543 visitors online
News
1 281 7

Cabinet of Ministers widens list of free medicines and medical devices funded by state

drugs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to expand the list of medicines and medical devices purchased with state budget funds and provided to patients free of charge.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Government portal.

The updated list includes:

• medicines for the treatment of autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular disorders;

• medical devices for correcting severe scoliotic spinal deformities.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers is preparing resolution to allow men under 22 to travel abroad - Svyrydenko

Author: 

Cabinet of Ministers (1049) medicine (52)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 