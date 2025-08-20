Cabinet of Ministers widens list of free medicines and medical devices funded by state
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to expand the list of medicines and medical devices purchased with state budget funds and provided to patients free of charge.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Government portal.
The updated list includes:
• medicines for the treatment of autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular disorders;
• medical devices for correcting severe scoliotic spinal deformities.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password