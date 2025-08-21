Russian Federation is destroying settlements near Kakhovka Dam to create bridgehead - Southern Defense Forces

Over the past few weeks, Russian troops have been shelling settlements near the former Kakhovka Dam on a daily basis.

This was stated by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past week and a half to two weeks, the enemy has been carrying out daily massive air strikes on settlements located near the former Kakhovka dam, using a large number of unguided missiles. These are settlements such as Odradokamyanka and Kozatske. Every day, 60-80 unguided air missiles are used there. Today, for example, he struck Lviv (a village in the Kherson region - Ed.) with 20 missiles, using combat helicopters of the Russian army aviation, and fired 60 unguided air missiles at the settlement of Burgunka," he said.

Also, on the eve of the attack, the Russians shelled Odradokamyanka and the Antonivsky automobile bridge.

"From a military point of view, unguided air missiles are a type of weapon that is mostly used to target large areas. That is, they are trying to effectively wipe these settlements off the face of the earth and create a bridgehead there so that the Defense Forces are unable to hold their defenses, specifically in this small section of the front line near Kakhovka," the spokesperson explained.

The occupiers also use 20-40 KABs per day near Bilohiria, in the Huliaypole direction.

"Although the enemy is not conducting active assault operations there, it is also preparing its own bridgeheads," the spokesman explained.

