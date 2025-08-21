Russians launch nearly 30 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 3 combat engagements still ongoing – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched two missile strikes with 43 missiles and carried out 49 airstrikes, dropping 70 guided aerial bombs. They also used 1,850 kamikaze drones for attacks and conducted 3,876 shellings of settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults. The Russians carried out five airstrikes, dropped nine guided bombs, and launched 161 artillery attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units held back five enemy assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka and Kupiansk.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 14 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, and toward Yampil. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Serebrianka, Vyiimka, Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched four assaults today on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk. The Defense Forces firmly held their ground and repelled all enemy attacks.

Throughout the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 offensive actions. Russian activity was recorded near the settlements of Nykonorivka, Novoeconomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary reports, 107 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 71 of them irrecoverably. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed one UAV command post, one fuel and lubricants depot, 47 unmanned aerial vehicles, six vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, and struck two enemy artillery systems.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 25 attacks near the settlements of Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Tolstoi, Lisne, Olhivske, and toward Komyshuvakha and Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Russian aircraft struck the settlements of Novoukrainka and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers attacked Defense Forces positions twice near the Antonivskyi Bridge but achieved no success. The settlement of Prydniprovske came under airstrikes with guided bombs.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy.