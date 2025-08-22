Iran seeks help from Belarus to restore defense capabilities - FIS

After the war with Israel, Iran is trying to rebuild its defense capabilities by turning to Belarus for help. Unlike Russia, Minsk is less restricted by sanctions and could become Tehran's partner.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Foreign Intelligence Service, on August 20, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Minsk.

Formally, the negotiations concerned trade, investment, industrial projects, and cooperation in science and education.

"However, for Tehran, the key issue has become the possibility of restoring air defense systems and electronic warfare capabilities, which were seriously damaged during the recent war with Israel. Belarus, unlike Russia, is less restricted by sanctions in the military-technical sphere and could become a channel for restoring Iran's defense capabilities," the intelligence report noted.

