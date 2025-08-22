Russia has captured 330 sq. km in Ukraine, direction of main strike is Pokrovsk - Estonian intelligence

In August, Russian troops captured about 330 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, focusing their main attacks on the Donetsk region and the direction of Pokrovsk. The average number of attacks per day in August was about 158, and last week it was 163.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to ERR, this was stated by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

"During August, the Russian Federation's armed forces were able to capture another 330 square kilometers, which is comparable to previous summer months. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to stop the advance of the Russian Federation's armed forces near Dobropillya, which took place last week," he said.

The head of Estonian intelligence emphasized that the city of Pokrovsk is of strategic importance: the battles for it and the surrounding settlements are holding back a significant part of Russian forces, which allows for the fragmentation of the enemy in the region and the containment of its attacks.

"Thus, the Ukrainian armed forces are limiting the Russian Federation's ability to intensify attacks both in the north, where Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are located, and in the west. In addition, defensive structures around Pokrovsk prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into the Dnipropetrovsk region," said Kiviselg.

